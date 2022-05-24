Waze Adds Apple Music to its Built-In Audio Player

Apple Music has now joined Waze in its growing community of streaming services that operate within the app. Users can now seamlessly integrate both services, allowing them to keep their eyes on the road and drive safely.

Waze Adds Apple Music

In a press release from the company, it stated that in thanks to this direct connection between apps, users can now access Apple Music content directly from the Waze Audio Player. While users navigate, they can enjoy more than 90 million songs, tens of thousands of curated playlists, Apple Music Radio and more.

The company further stated its elation at joining forces with the Cupertino streaming service to bring subscribers their tunes while driving with Waze on iPhone.

In addition to this the tech giants streaming service, users can also connect Waze with Deezer, Spotify, NPR, iHeartRadio, Pandora, YouTube Music, Amazon Music and more.

Waze is a turn-by-turn GPS navigation that takes in live updates from its community. Users can receive alerts about traffic, police, hazards and more as they drive. Users can also find the cheapest gas along their route, or find out when they will arrive at a destination thanks to Arrive Time.

If you are looking to integrate both Waze and Apple Music, here’s what to do:

Open Waze and select “My Waze” in the bottom left. Then, select the gear icon at the top left to open settings.

Scroll down and select audio player.

Then, select the music streaming service to open the menu directly within Waze.

In addition to Waze integration, Apple Music has been finding itself on more and more devices. At the start of May, Apple Music made its way to Roku devices.

As recently as last week, the music streaming service also found itself being integrated into the Infotainment System on select Audi models. Along with newer 2022 models, certain Audi models will also receive an over-the-air update.

Waze with Apple Music is available now.