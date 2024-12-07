We Could See Cellular Connectivity in Macs by 2026, the 20th Anniversary of MacBook Pro

Apple is reportedly planning to bring cellular connectivity to its Mac lineup by 2026, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the MacBook Pro, with the M6 (2nm) chip and changes to the design.

According to a recent Bloomberg report,

2025: Introduction of the first-generation custom modem in the iPhone SE, a new ultra-thin iPhone model, and entry-level iPads.

2026: Launch of the second-generation modem, expected to be used in Macs with cellular capabilities.

2027 and beyond Rollout of a third-generation modem with better performance and AI features.

The company’s custom modems are set to debut in 2025, starting with the iPhone SE and expanding to other devices. The second-generation modem is expected to support mmWave technology and achieve theoretical download speeds of up to 6 Gbps.

This timeline suggests that cellular-enabled Macs could arrive in 2026, marking two decades since the introduction of the first MacBook Pro. Adding cellular connectivity to Macs would be a game-changer, letting you stay online anywhere without needing Wi-Fi.

Apple’s working on its own modems to cut ties with suppliers like Qualcomm and take more control of its hardware game. The company plans to gradually phase out Qualcomm modems from its devices over a three-year period.

While the initial custom modems may have some limitations compared to current Qualcomm offerings, Apple aims to rapidly improve its technology. The company’s looking into adding these modems to future versions of its Vision Pro and possibly AR glasses.

More here.