We Get Apple Music Classical 2.0 When We Need Siri 2.0

Apple has released an update to its dedicated classical music streaming app, the Apple Music Classical, bringing it to version 2.0. The update brings

digital album booklets for thousands of albums,

multi-language liner notes,

composer biographies,

and information about orchestras, conductors, and soloists.

The Apple Music Classical app, available at no additional cost to Apple Music subscribers, has a catalog of over 5 million tracks and high-quality audio up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless. The app also includes spatial audio support for select recordings.

It’s all nice and good, but what about Siri 2.0, which Apple introduced months ago at WWDC ’24? According to reports, Apple is still working on it and will be out by iOS 18.4, which is around 6-7 months away. Here is everything you need to know about Siri 2.0.

Siri 2.0 can provide a more natural and conversational user experience. It will have improved natural language processing (NLP) capabilities, allowing it to understand user intent and follow along with requests, even if the user stumbles over their words. Updated Siri can maintain context across multiple requests.

Siri 2.0 also expands its device support and can now offer guidance on using various features and apps across iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

As Apple continues to refine its services and applications, it remains to be seen whether the company will prioritize the development of Siri to keep pace with its competitors in the AI-driven digital assistant market.

More here.