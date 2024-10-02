Weather App Rain Viewer Introduces AI Assistant and Major Updates for iOS 18

Rain Viewer from MeteoLabs is expanding its app to feature a dynamic AI assistant for those needing instant access to the weather. This comes in addition to a massive overhaul of the app for iOS 18, promising to deliver even more personalized weather information directly to your iPhone.

The new update is available starting today. Continue reading to learn more about what’s inside the app with the largest global radar coverage.

Powerful AI Assistant Comes to Rain Viewer on iPhone

The popular weather app Rain Viewer has announced an official 5.6 update arriving Oct. 2. Along with providing satellite maps and weather radar, the app will now feature an AI assistant. Now, you will have instant access to AI weather recommendations and news directly in your notifications. The new assistant will also advise on taking precautions during certain weather conditions.

Utilizing the OpenAI API, the team behind Rain Viewer has integrated the AI assistant directly into the app in order to provide users with more personalized information regarding the weather. Capable of processing complex meteorological data, Rain Viewer’s latest update aims to bring more user-friendly weather recommendations to a wider audience. No doubt, this new feature expands the company’s mission of making weather data more easily accessible to more users around the world.

Even More Power Thanks to iOS 18

Along with delivering a new AI assistant to users, MeteoLab Inc. also has made recent updates to Rain Viewer coinciding with the release of iOS 18. In addition to Siri integration and Control Center notifications, Rain Viewer also includes the ability to set the Home Screen icon as a widget, radar animations providing haptic feedback and a massive overhaul of its app for Apple Watch.

You can learn more about Rain Viewer’s update to iOS 18 here.

For those who don’t know, Rain Viewer provides both a free and paid experience. Within the free version, you can expect 12-hour/7-day weather forecasts based on satellite maps and radar, forecast widgets, precipitation notifications, and a precipitation intensity chart good for an hour.

Within the premium tier, which offers an in-app subscription for $4.99/mo., $9.99 quarterly or $19.99 annually, you not only get an ad-free experience, but 48-hour/14-day forecasts, tropical storm tracking, storm direction arrows, temperature layers on your map and more.

Rain Viewer is currently available in the Apple App Store. It’s also available for Apple Watch, iPad and Android.