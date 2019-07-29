Websites Using Facebook Like Buttons Liable for Data Collection

The Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) ruled that websites that use Facebook’s ‘like’ button can be held liable for data collection (via Reuters).

Liable Likes

The ruling came after a German consumer body sued German fashion retailer Fashion ID for using the Like button, which violated data protection rules. The judges said that Facebook and websites using the buttons are jointly responsible:

The operator of a website that features a Facebook ‘Like’ button can be a controller jointly with Facebook in respect of the collection and transmission to Facebook of the personal data of visitors to its website.

However, websites aren’t responsible for how Facebook processes the data.

