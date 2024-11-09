What Are the Odds? ChatGPT Experiences Outage Just a Couple of Days After Siri Integration

OpenAI’s ChatGPT experienced a brief outage shortly after its reported integration with Apple’s Siri. The disruption lasted approximately 30 minutes.

The outage was first reported at around 7:13 p.m. ET yesterday, with users unable to access the ChatGPT website and app. OpenAI quickly acknowledged the issue and began investigating the cause.

Fortunately, the problem was short-lived. OpenAI confirmed that access was restored to most users by 4:34 p.m. PT, with a small number of customers experiencing lingering issues until 5 p.m. PT.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman addressed the incident on social media, stating, “We are much, much better at reliability than we used to be, but clearly more work in front of us.”

chatgpt went down for 30 mins today 🙁 we are much, much better at reliability than we used to be, but clearly more work in front of us.



(it is now the 8th biggest website in the world according to similarweb–we have had a lot of work to do these past two years!) — Sam Altman (@sama) November 9, 2024

This outage is pretty interesting, as it happened just days after ChatGPT was integrated with Siri in the iOS 18.2 beta.

ChatGPT has seen remarkable growth since its launch in November 2022, with 250 million weekly active users.

