What Else Could Apple Launch on Feb 19 if Not iPhone SE 4?

With the iPhone SE 4 on the horizon, we're looking at whether or not Verizon and AT&T will offer a free device on select deals and trade-ins.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that the company will unveil a new product on February 19, 2025. Cook posted on X: “the newest member of the family.”

https://twitter.com/tim_cook/status/1890068457825394918

I personally believe that it’s going to be an iPhone SE 4, but the announcement featured a video that some think looks like an AirTag, sparking rumors of an AirTag Gen 2. Apart from these 2, what else could be on the cards?

An updated MacBook Air featuring Apple’s M4 chip is another strong possibility; personally, I think that the possibility of an M4 MacBook Air is more than AirTag 2; the M4 processor debuted in the MacBook Pro last year, and an upgrade to the Air would align with Apple’s typical product update cycle.

All in all, Cook’s post confirms a new product launch next week, but it does not appear to signal a full-scale Apple event. Instead, the announcement will likely take place through a press release, just like what Apple did a couple of days ago with the Apple TV+ app for Android.

More iPad updates are expected soon, possibly including a basic model with Apple Intelligence support or an iPad Air with a faster chip.

More info on the February 19 launch is coming soon, as the buzz about Apple’s reveal is heating up. We’ll keep sharing any updates or rumors we get.