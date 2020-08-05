What is Instagram Reels?

Instagram Reels, the photo-sharing service’s TikTok rival, began rolling out to users on Wednesday. It allows users to both create and discover short videos on the Facebook-owned platform. Reels can be made up of multiple clips either recorded one at a time or uploaded from your phone’s gallery. Each reel can last up to 15 seconds in total.

Instagram Reels – The TikTok Challenger

There are a variety of functions creators can use to make Reels. There is the ability to use Instagram’s music library or original audio, a variety of AR effects, and the ability to alter the speed of a video. Furthermore, Instagram provides a timer and countdown to help shoot hands free, and guidance to align objects from previous clips if you are using multiple in one video.

Users with a public account can share a reel to a dedicated space in the space in the Explore tab. That’s also where they can be viewed. Some celebrities, including Star Wars star John Boyega, have started creating content using the tool. Reels is becoming available to users as a free update to the Instagram app.