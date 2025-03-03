What Should We Expect in iOS 18.4 and iOS 18.5?

Those asking themselves, "should I download iOS 18"? may have some justifiable concerns, but overall it's a smart idea to make the upgrade.

Apple plans to release iOS 18.4 and iOS 18.5 in the coming months, adding new capabilities to iPhones before the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), as reported by Mark Gurman.

iOS 18.4, set for April 2025, will have a new food and recipes section in Apple News+ for subscribers. The update improves the user interface in Safari, CarPlay, Photos, and Type to Siri. Apple Intelligence expands to support French, German, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese. Image Playground will gain a ‘Sketch’ mode, creating AI-generated illustrations that look hand-drawn.

iOS 18.5, planned for May 2025, brings bigger changes. The main addition is the AI-enhanced Siri that Apple showed at WWDC 2024. This new Siri will understand context better and work more closely with various apps. It will find specific information in messages or emails and offer smarter calendar and location-based help.

iOS 18.5 will also bring Apple Intelligence to users in China, opening these AI-driven options to a large new market.

Some of these additions were originally planned for earlier releases but were delayed for more work and testing. As with any software release schedule, further changes may occur before the final versions reach the public.

These updates show Apple’s ongoing efforts to improve its AI capabilities across its products, keeping up with industry trends and users’ desires for smarter, more personalized device interactions.