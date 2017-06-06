What We Know About Apple’s Business Chat So Far

As a way to compete with the likes of Facebook and Twitter, Apple is bringing a feature called Business Chat to iOS 11. It’s a way to directly contact business via iMessage, and it will be fully baked into the system. Here’s what we know so far.

Business Chat

Business Chat will be introduced this Friday in a WWDC session, so right now we just know basic information. It will work across Apple’s devices like iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, but not the Mac. Apple customers can start a conversation with a business from Safari, Maps, Spotlight, and Siri.

Competing platforms like Facebook and Twitter are already doing something similar. Facebook rolled out Messenger bots that businesses can have, along with its new M assistant. Twitter has new customer service tools like custom profiles, quick replies and its own chat bots.

Details

Instead of looking up a business on Google and getting contact information there, Apple seems like it wants to slowly wean you off of the search giant. Business Chat will be fully integrated with Apple Pay, Calendar and iMessage. In the example Apple provided, you could ask a business for help in buying a product in iMessage, then use Apple Pay to buy it.

We’ll add to this article on Friday to address anything else Apple announces.