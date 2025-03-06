Should I Update to iOS 18.4 Beta 2? Here’s What’s Changed

You can now explore iOS 18.4 beta 2, which Apple released this week with even more new features than the first beta. It includes updated emoji characters, a brand-new app, and several smaller additions that improve your experience. If you are on the fence about whether you should update or not, this guide should help you reach an informed decision.

Everything That’s Changed in iOS 18.4 Beta 2

1. Visual Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro

As promised, iOS 18.4 beta 2 gives you access to Visual Intelligence on your iPhone 15 Pro. You can activate the feature through the Action button or Control Center.

2. Prioritize Notifications

In beta 1, Apple introduced the Prioritize Notifications feature. With beta 2, you can now customize Priority Notifications for each app instead of having a single on-or-off setting. These notifications appear in a separate section on your Lock Screen, making them the first thing you see.

Apple Intelligence helps determine which notifications are most important and labels them accordingly. However, you can still swipe up to view all your notifications in the Notification Center.

3. New Emojis

Credits: Emojipedia

In iOS 18.4 Beta 2, you get a fresh batch of new emojis, all part of Unicode 16.0, which Google released in September. Your iPhone will soon have new emojis like bags under eyes, a fingerprint, a leafless tree, a root vegetable, a harp, a shovel, a splatter, and the Flag of Sark.

If you’re a developer or beta tester, you can start using them now. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until iOS 18.4 launches publicly, which is expected in April.

4. Improved Shortcut Automation

Apple keeps refining automation in the Shortcuts app, giving you more control over your device. With iOS 18.4 Beta 2, you get deeper integration with system apps like Safari, Books, Maps, and News.

Now, you can set up advanced automations that trigger specific actions based on your location, the time of day, or how you use certain apps.

5. Control Center Gets Smarter

Credits: iDrop

In this update, you’ll notice some improvements to the Control Center. Apple has added new toggles that give you quicker access to Apple Intelligence and Siri features. Now, you can easily use options like Talk to Siri, Type to Siri, and Visual Intelligence.

While Type to Siri first appeared in iOS 18.1 last year, having it in the Control Center makes it much more convenient. You can access these toggles on any iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 model.

6. Apple Vision Pro App

The new beta introduces a dedicated app for Apple Vision Pro, giving you a way to explore content and spatial experiences. You can also find tips for your own devices and much more.

Apple has also rolled out visionOS 2.4 Beta 2, which includes the long-awaited Spatial Gallery app. This app organizes all your spatial photos, videos, and panoramas in one place, making it easier for you to view and interact with them.

7. Additional Options for App Store Downloads

Now, when you install or update an app on iOS 18.4 beta 2, a new “Pause” button lets you stop and resume the process whenever you want.