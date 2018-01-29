WhatsApp on CarPlay: The First Third Party Messaging App

WhatsApp is coming to CarPlay, and it’s the first third-party messaging app coming to the auto platform. CarPlay brings essential iPhone functions to your car, like phone calls, messaging, music, and Siri. WhatsApp on CarPlay rolls out soon.

CarPlay Messaging

WhatsApp on CarPlay is a bit limited. You can’t browse a list of your conversations. But you can send new messages using voice dictation. WhatsApp notifications also show up in the CarPlay UI, and you can listen to them and respond.

Of course, it’s limited for a reason. iOS developers have no control over how their apps look and behave on CarPlay. Apple provides a small set of APIs for apps to describe their content, then the system provides the interface. This is meant to remove distractions so drivers keep their eyes on the road.