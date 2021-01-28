WhatsApp started to roll out a new security feature on Thursday. It will require users to activate face or fingerprint unlock when linking devices via web and desktop app.

WhatsApp Web/Desktop Linking to Require Face ID or Touch ID

At the moment, to link WhatsApp on you iPhone with the web or the desktop app, you simply need to scan a QR code. The update will mean that, on devices running iOS 14 and above, the app will ask for Touch ID or Face ID to unlock it before you can scan the QR. The update was announced on Twitter and full details are available via a FAQ page.

Today we’re starting to roll out a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop: face and fingerprint unlock when linking devices. WhatsApp does not see your face or fingerprint data. Chats for your 👀 onlyhttps://t.co/qR3zsexzfj pic.twitter.com/Ei5G35MPpA — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 28, 2021

There was controversy recently when a WhatsApp mandated users to share data with its parent company, Facebook. The new policy comes into force on February 8. However, another updated FAQ attempted to answer concerns. “We want to be clear that the policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way,” it said. “Instead, this update includes changes related to messaging a business on WhatsApp, which is optional, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data.”