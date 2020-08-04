WhatsApp Linking to Web To Stop Spread of Misinformation

WhatsApp began to pilot a way to verify information in forwarded messages. It rolled out a magnifying glass button in chats which guides users to search for reliable information in forwarded messages.

WhatsApp Works to Stop Spread of Misinformation

Users are guided to news results and other sources of information related to the content they have been sent. The message is uploaded via a user’s browser without WhatsApp ever seeing it. The Facebook-owned messaging service has been working to stop fake news and misinformation being spread easy. For example, users can only forward a message to one other user at a time. This latest tool is being rolled out in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK, and U.S. It is available on iOS, Android, and WhatsApp web.