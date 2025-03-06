Where to Pre-Order the New M4 MacBook Air

Shortly after launching the new iPad Air, Apple unveiled the latest generation of the MacBook Air. While the lineup retains its familiar 13-inch and 15-inch form factors, the new models feature the powerful M4 chip, a base RAM upgrade to 16GB, and a $100 price reduction.

Starting at just $999, the MacBook Air seems like an enticing upgrade for people with older MacBooks or even Windows laptops. Here’s everything you need to know about pre-ordering the M4 MacBook Air.

How to Pre-Order the M4 MacBook Air?

All M4 MacBook Air models will be available in stores starting March 12. However, they’re already up for pre-order on Apple, Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo.

The 13-inch model comes with a 10-core CPU and an 8-core GPU. Meanwhile, the 15-inch version comes with a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU by default.

Time needed: 10 minutes If you want a custom hardware configuration, we recommend pre-ordering directly from Apple. Head to the official M4 MacBook Air page on Apple’s website. Click the Pre-order button. Choose your preferred size and color. Scroll down and click Select on the variant you want. If needed, customize your MacBook by selecting specific RAM, storage, keyboard language, and optional pre-loaded software like Final Cut Pro. Click on the Add to Bag button. Choose whether you want AppleCare, and tap Review Bag. Select your payment option, and click the Check Out button. Sign in with your Apple ID, or Continue as Guest. Choose between home delivery or in-store pickup. Click Continue to Shipping Address, enter your shipping details and complete the payment process.

It’s that easy. After placing your order, Apple will send you an email with all the details and an estimated shipping date.

To receive your MacBook as close to the release date as possible, make sure to pre-order early, as popular configurations sell out quickly. It’s also important to note that higher-spec models may have longer wait times, and you cannot change your order configuration after pre-ordering.