Where to Watch Apple’s February 19 Event

Get ready, folks! Rumors strongly suggest that Apple is about to reveal its new iPhone SE at a launch event on Wednesday, February 19. Tim Cook hinted at the announcement on X, fueling excitement by referring to “the newest member of the family.” While this likely refers to the long-awaited iPhone SE upgrade (its first redesign in nearly three years), Apple might have a few more surprises.

Where to Catch the Reveal

Apple hasn’t announced the exact time for its new product reveal yet, but it typically schedules these announcements for 10 AM PT, which means 6 PM GMT. To watch the event, the best option is to check Apple’s official website. The company also livestreams its announcements on social media, and in my experience, YouTube is the most reliable platform.

What to Expect at Apple’s Launch Event

1. The Fourth-Gen iPhone SE

The fourth-generation iPhone SE, Apple’s most affordable iPhone, is finally getting a major upgrade. Say goodbye to the home button and hello to a larger screen, Face ID, and the same powerful A18 chip that runs the iPhone 16 lineup. Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI suite, is also expected to make its way into the SE.

One of the most exciting changes is that the iPhone SE will be the first Apple device to feature the company’s in-house cellular modem chip. This is a major shift that could also appear in future iPhone models. Currently, the iPhone SE sells for $429, but with all these improvements, expect a price increase. No details yet on how much, so here’s hoping it won’t be too steep.

2. A New iPad

Apple may refresh its iPad lineup by upgrading the iPad Air from M2 to M4. There’s also talk of a new entry-level iPad, possibly moving from the A14 to the A17 Pro chip. Plus, you might see updated Magic Keyboards.

3. A New MacBook Air

Rumors also suggest an upgraded MacBook Air could make an appearance. While the design will likely stay the same, Apple might swap out the M3 chip for the more powerful and efficient M4, built to support Apple Intelligence. Will Apple unveil it at the February 19 event? That remains unclear, as reports suggest a later release in the first half of 2025.

What Not to Expect

Apple has several exciting announcements planned for the first half of this year, but don’t expect most of them at this event. For instance, you won’t see AirTag 2 until mid-2025, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This updated version will bring useful upgrades, including significantly improved precision finding.

Apple is also developing a new smart home hub, rumored to be called “HomePad.” While it was originally set to launch in March, recent reports indicate you might have to wait a little longer before it hits the market. If you’re looking forward to the M4 Ultra Mac Studio and Mac Pro, you’ll have to wait until WWDC this summer.