White House Adviser Hits Apple Over ‘Years of Delay’ in China Exit

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro renewed his criticism of Apple on CNBC. He accused CEO Tim Cook of stalling efforts to move iPhone production out of China. Speaking on “Squawk on the Street,” Navarro called Cook’s approach a failed promise that has dragged on for years. He described it as “the longest running soap opera in Silicon Valley.”

Navarro’s comments came as the Trump administration ended a 90-day tariff pause and resumed levying new duties, targeting major economies like Japan and South Korea. Apple, with its deep supply chain ties to China, remains one of the companies most exposed to such shifts. The company’s shares fell 1.69% following broader market declines.

‘He never takes the steps’

Navarro’s sharpest criticism focused on Cook’s reluctance to act decisively. “Going back to the first Trump term, Tim Cook has continually asked for more time in order to move his factories out of China,” he said. “And my problem with Tim Cook is he never takes the steps to actually do that.”

He dismissed the idea that technological or logistical hurdles justify Apple’s continued presence in China, pointing instead to rising global manufacturing capabilities. “With all these new advanced manufacturing techniques and the way things are moving with AI, it’s inconceivable to me that Tim Cook could not produce his iPhones elsewhere around the world and in this country,” Navarro said, citing India as one example.

Tariffs and the broader economic picture

Beyond Apple, Navarro defended the Trump administration’s tariff strategy. He said foreign producers absorbed most of the tariff costs and dismissed inflation fears as unfounded. “Very clearly we raised tariffs and there was no inflation. Most of the tariffs got eaten by the foreign countries,” he told CNBC.

He also argued that tariffs are contributing to economic strength through increased domestic investment. “The tariff revenues are coming in and really helping this country. We’re able now to get trillions of dollars of investment here to build up our factories and jobs,” he said. Navarro went on to suggest that accurate scoring of tariff revenues could shift the federal balance sheet from a multi-trillion-dollar deficit to a surplus.

Navarro’s remarks were part of a broader discussion with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on trade, monetary policy, and U.S. manufacturing. The full interview aired live and is available via CNBC archives.