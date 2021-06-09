The White House and dropped executive orders announced under the presidency of Donald Trump that sought to ban popular apps like TikTok and WeChat. Instead, it will conduct a new review into national security risks regarding apps linked to China, according to the Associated Press.

TikTok Ban Order Dropped

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration previously asked a court to delay the legal dispute over the banning proposed banning of TikTok, with a court filing explaining that the Commerce Department was investigating claims around threats to national security made by President Trump. There had also been extensive talks about the short-video platform being taken over by a U.S. firm, with a deal involved Oracle and Walmart Proposed.

Neither TikTok nor WeChat had issued a public comment at the time of this writing.