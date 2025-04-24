White House Slams EU’s $570M Fine on Apple as Economic Extortion

The White House has sharply criticized the European Union’s €500 million ($570 million) fine against Apple, calling it “a novel form of economic extortion.” The EU penalty, announced Wednesday, stems from Apple’s App Store practices that regulators say breach the bloc’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The U.S. administration is framing the move as an overreach that unfairly targets American tech companies and risks straining transatlantic trade relations.

Apple was penalized for two key restrictions:

First, for barring developers from telling users about cheaper payment options outside the App Store.

Second, for blocking competing iOS app marketplaces altogether.

According to the European Commission, these practices violated rules that were meant to ensure fair competition and prevent so-called “gatekeepers” from abusing their market power.

Apple has made recent changes, such as allowing third-party app stores under strict conditions. EU officials said the adjustments still impose barriers, especially the newly introduced Core Technology Fee. Though minimal on paper (€0.50 per install annually), critics argue the charge hurts free apps and smaller developers who operate on tight margins.

Apple and Washington Push Back

In a statement to Reuters, Apple pushed back strongly. “Today’s announcements are yet another example of the European Commission unfairly targeting Apple in a series of decisions that are bad for the privacy and security of our users, bad for products, and force us to give away our technology for free.”

The White House also responded with forceful language. Speaking to Reuters, a spokesperson said the fine represents extraterritorial regulation that “specifically targets and undermines American companies, stifles innovation, and enables censorship.” The statement described the EU’s approach as a direct threat to free civil society and pledged that such actions “will not be tolerated by the United States.”

Meta was also fined by the EU for charging users to opt out of personalized ads. The simultaneous penalties have amplified diplomatic tensions at a time when EU-U.S. trade negotiations remain ongoing.

A Growing Regulatory Divide

Apple plans to appeal the decision. The fine amounts to about 0.1% of the company’s annual revenue, far below the DMA’s maximum penalty of 10%. Still, the symbolic and regulatory impact is significant, marking a growing rift between European regulators and American tech giants.

As we reported earlier, the EU’s latest enforcement move under the DMA reflects a broader strategy to rein in dominant platforms. But with Washington now publicly stepping in, what began as a regulatory clash could escalate into a deeper geopolitical standoff.