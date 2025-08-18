Why Apple Vision Pro Can’t Win Without Immersive Video

Apple’s Vision Pro is struggling to gain traction, and the biggest reason isn’t just its $3,499 price. The real problem lies in the absence of immersive video content, the very feature Apple once positioned as the headset’s main attraction. Without a steady pipeline of compelling material, the Vision Pro risks becoming a niche product with limited consumer appeal.

The Missing Piece: Immersive Video

When the Vision Pro launched, Apple highlighted immersive video as the device’s strongest selling point. The format offers a level of immersion that no traditional screen can match. Watching sports, concerts, or documentaries in this environment can feel transformative. Yet Apple has released only 27 pieces of content in the format since launch, leaving users with little to watch.

For example, Apple continues to promote an immersive highlight reel of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, despite the 2025 event having taken place six months ago without an immersive version. The same applies to concerts. While users can access shows from Metallica, Bono, and a short music video by The Weeknd, the library lacks depth and variety to keep younger tech audiences engaged.

Apple’s series offerings remain sparse. Wild Life has four episodes, Elevated just one, Boundless two, and Prehistoric Planet only two. Even Adventure, with its extreme sports footage, offers only five installments. For a product pitched as a new way to experience storytelling, the content feels more like a demo reel than a growing library.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple intentionally slow-walked immersive content to preserve its reserve, as each production is expensive and resource-heavy. But this strategy has created a catch-22: immersive video is the feature that sells the Vision Pro, yet the lack of it makes the device harder to justify.

The Risk of Waiting Too Long

Apple has updated the Vision Pro’s software and plans a faster chip in the next model, but these changes won’t address the fundamental issue. A cheaper and lighter version is reportedly set for 2027, but two years is a long wait in a fast-moving industry. If immersive content remains scarce until then, the product risks fading into irrelevance.

Apple is also testing ways to shift some of the burden to third parties. The company recently launched a Mac app to help creators produce immersive video and partnered with Blackmagic to develop spatial video equipment and editing software. A racing documentary shot on this setup is expected next month. Still, without Apple itself leading with regular content, outside developers may hesitate to invest.

As Gurman notes, Apple faces a conundrum. It can either spend heavily on new immersive programming now, knowing sales remain limited, or hold back and risk losing momentum in a category that depends on excitement. For a device designed to wow people, scarcity of content makes it hard to keep interest alive.