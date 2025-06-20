Why Apple Won’t Bring iPhone Mirroring to EU on macOS Tahoe

Apple has confirmed that its iPhone Mirroring feature will remain unavailable in the European Union with the upcoming macOS Tahoe. Despite being introduced a year ago with macOS Sequoia, the feature is still missing in Europe, and that won’t change anytime soon.

At WWDC 2025, Apple told French outlet Numerama that regulatory uncertainty in the EU prevents the company from enabling iPhone Mirroring for European users. iOS 26 will not change that. The feature, which lets you use your iPhone on a Mac wirelessly, including interacting with apps and receiving notifications, will stay limited to non-EU markets for now.

Regulatory Pressure Holds Back Release

Apple hasn’t specified the exact issue. But the company appears concerned that offering iPhone Mirroring in the EU could lead regulators to demand broader support, including allowing Android mirroring on Mac or bringing the feature to Windows PCs.

Apple may also worry that this feature would prompt the European Commission to designate macOS as a “gatekeeper” platform under the Digital Markets Act. That label would place macOS under tighter scrutiny, like iOS and iPadOS, forcing Apple to comply with stricter rules.

No Timeline for EU Launch

As reported by Numerama, Apple says it’s working to make its features globally available, but ongoing doubts over how the EU might respond keep iPhone Mirroring off the table in Europe. The company has yet to offer a timeline or a clear path forward.

Apple also hinted that more iOS 26 features could face similar blocks in the EU. For example, the Phone app for Mac, which lets users make calls directly through their iPhone, might run into the same issues.

So far, Apple has only committed to reviewing each new feature for EU compatibility. That means European users will continue to miss out until Apple finds legal clarity.