Why Doesn’t the New Entry-Level iPad Have Apple Intelligence?

Apple’s latest entry-level iPad does not include Apple Intelligence, primarily due to hardware constraints. The absence of this feature is attributed to the device’s lack of sufficient memory and processing power. Apple Intelligence requires at least 8GB of RAM and a powerful chip, such as the A17 Pro, to operate effectively, as reported by Mark Gurman.

Mark Gurman notes that the decision to exclude Apple Intelligence from the entry-level iPad is also influenced by Apple’s pricing strategy. By using cheaper components, Apple can keep the device’s cost down. This approach lets the company use AI features as a selling point to encourage customers to upgrade to more expensive models, such as the iPad Air. However, this strategy will only be effective if Apple Intelligence becomes an effective selling point. Currently, it is not seen as a strong reason to choose a more expensive model.

Apple’s strategy of reserving new AI features for higher-end devices gives the company a way to differentiate its product options and create a tiered pricing structure. This approach goes well with Apple’s goal of maintaining a competitive pricing strategy for its entry-level devices. By reserving more powerful features for premium models, Apple hopes to give users a reason to upgrade, especially if they find Apple Intelligence to be an important point in their purchasing decision.