Why the M4 MacBook Air Is Cheaper Than Its Predecessors and What That Means for You

Plenty of people are excited about the $999 starting price of the M4 MacBook Air, but just as many are wondering how Apple managed to make it cheaper than its predecessors. I don’t have a direct line to Tim Cook (he’s got me blocked), but I’ve gathered some insights from around the web to help you piece it together—ideally while you’re in line to buy one.

Is the new MacBook Air cheaper? Yes, and This Is Likely Why

With the new M4 MacBook Air going for $100 less than its predecessor (in America), many are curious how Apple was able to keep prices so low. Taking a look around Reddit, there are several theories circulating, including the fact that psychologically, $999 seems considerably less expensive than $1099, as noted by user narc0leptic.

While the psychology behind it may be true, there are other factors to consider. For example, SuperDankSkateCrew rightfully notes that the only thing new in the M4 MacBook Air is the SoC and a slightly larger battery. This means that in terms of parts, Apple already had supply chains good to go for the model.

However, one thing that’s definitely worth considering is the M4 SoC itself. In a detailed report by Ryan Christoffel of 9to5Mac, issues within the fabrication process caused overall issues with the development of the M3 chip. This likely brought up the cost of the previous MacBook Air model. Essentially, building the M4 chip with the new second-generation 3-nanometer technology gave Apple more breathing room.

What This Means for Your Wallet

Looking at the evidence, it could be a combination of any number of things. Remember, this is Apple we’re talking about, so the company likely isn’t going to provide the public a straight answer as to why the new MacBook Air is a better price. Naturally, something to keep in mind is that the $999 ticket only provides the stock options with a 13-inch screen, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Going larger on any of these components is going to increase the cost.

In the long run, you can get a great deal on what’s shaping up to be one of the most popular Apple offerings in 2025. Not only do you get to enjoy the experience that is the power of the M4, but you get to do so at a decent price.

Personally, I would say take advantage while the getting is good. Naturally, we here at The Mac Observer will keep you informed about all the latest Mac news.