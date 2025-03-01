Why Touch ID Could Still Make a Comeback

Apple’s Touch ID might return to iPhones in the future, according to experts consulted by CNBC. The company was granted a patent for under-display fingerprint reading technology a few years ago and continues to work on improvements, as reported by quite a few publications. This could mean that Apple is likely to bring back Touch ID to smartphones once it perfects its version of under-the-screen technology.

Consumers appreciate having choices when it comes to authentication methods. Some Android users, for example, use facial recognition to unlock their phones and fingerprint technology to authorize payments. Once Apple adds fingerprint technology under the screen, it will probably be available in flagship phones again and work its way down through the models.

Apple’s current focus on facial authentication for smartphones makes sense for various reasons. The company has always had a larger facial recognition culture, partly because its technology is solid and easy to use. Face ID is designed to automatically adapt to changes in user appearance and works with accessories like hats, scarves, and glasses. It also functions in different lighting conditions, including total darkness.

The shift away from Touch ID on smartphones is also an attempt to appeal to customers who want more screen space on their devices. In past phone versions, Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor was integrated into a phone’s home or power button. The iPhone 16e, similar to the iPhone 10, has a notch, a physical area on its display for sensors, allowing for larger edge-to-edge screens.

Fingerprint technology continues to be available on Android devices and is unlikely to disappear soon, even as newer phones offer facial authentication as an option. Face Unlock is available on certain Pixel phones, including Pixel Fold, and can be used to verify identity when signing into apps or approving purchases on newer models. Samsung’s Galaxy phones and tablets also offer face recognition for device unlocking and identity verification in certain apps.

Even as more devices adopt facial authentication, fingerprint technology remains a solid option for many phone users. It is more cost-effective than other options, such as iris or palm scans. Fingerprint sensors are affordable and widely available, making them a practical choice for manufacturers and consumers.

Despite some limitations, such as difficulty reading wet or chapped fingers, fingerprint authentication generally works well for most users’ needs. It offers a good balance between security, convenience, and cost.

