Will Apple Bring iPhone SE4 After iPhone 16e?

Apple currently has no plans to bring back a lower-end iPhone SE4 model following the launch of the iPhone 16e, according to Mark Gurman. He notes that having a lower-end option could be effective for Apple in growth markets like India and Eastern Europe. However, for now, the company does not intend to offer an iPhone in the $300-to-$400 price range.

The iPhone 16e serves as Apple’s new entry-level model, starting at $599, which is higher than the previous iPhone SE’s starting price of $429. This change means that the iPhone 16e is positioned as the least expensive option in Apple’s lineup, offering new features compared to the iPhone SE4.

Mark Gurman also mentions a probable future scenario where if Apple launches successors to the 16e, such as a 17e or 18e, it could keep the 16e available at a lower price. This strategy is similar to how Apple handles older mainline iPhone models, which remain available after newer versions are released.

This approach lets Apple maintain a presence in the lower price range without reviving the iPhone SE line. The iPhone 16e is named the new entry-level model, giving users a more affordable option with new features compared to the previous iPhone SE4.

Mark Gurman’s comments mean that Apple is focusing on its current lineup, with no immediate plans to bring back the iPhone SE or introduce another lower-end model. The company’s strategy goes well with its broader market goals, especially in regions where more affordable options are in demand.