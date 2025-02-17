Will Apple Finally Release a Larger iMac? Here’s What We Know

Apple hasn’t released a larger iMac since discontinuing the 27-inch Intel model in 2021. While the company explicitly stated in 2022 that it has no plans for another 27-inch iMac, recent reports suggest a bigger model could still be in development.

In November 2022, Apple made an unusual move by confirming that a 27-inch iMac was not in the pipeline. However, the company never ruled out a larger model altogether, leaving the door open for something bigger—potentially a 32-inch iMac.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple “will probably eventually get around to offering a larger-screen iMac.” While not definitive, it suggests that Apple is at least considering the idea. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously predicted a 32-inch mini-LED iMac for 2025, but with little follow-up, its timeline remains uncertain.

The biggest question is whether Apple sees a larger iMac as a consumer product or something aimed at professionals. Gurman’s report grouped the potential iMac with Apple’s pro-focused Mac Pro and Mac Studio updates, implying it could be an iMac Pro rather than a standard iMac. This would leave everyday users still without a large-screen all-in-one option.

For now, the 24-inch iMac remains the only Apple Silicon iMac available. While a larger model is not off the table, it may be a long wait before Apple finally delivers the upgrade many users have been hoping for.