Will Apple’s Smart Home Hub Ever Launch?

If you were hoping to pick up Apple’s new smart home hub in 2025, don’t hold your breath. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the project is now facing serious delays, likely pushing the launch all the way to 2026, if it happens at all.

So, What Is Apple’s Smart Home Hub?

Apple has been developing a smart home display for a while. Think Echo Show or Google Nest Hub but with Apple Intelligence baked in. The idea? A 7-inch touchscreen with Siri, App Intents, and a new OS designed to serve as a command center for your home. You’d be able to control HomeKit devices, ask Siri questions, see your calendar, monitor security cameras, and more.

Internally, this was supposed to be Apple’s first major leap into smart home territory, with future plans reportedly including a more advanced version with a robotic arm (yes, seriously).

Why Was It Delayed?

1. Apple Intelligence Isn’t Ready

Apple’s plans to release its new AI-powered Siri features have been delayed due to engineering setbacks. Originally expected this spring, the rollout has been pushed to sometime in the following year, with some features potentially being rebuilt from the ground up.

2. Leadership Shakeups

Photo Credit: Apple

Leadership shakeups and team reorganizations, particularly affecting Siri and smart home integration, have further slowed development, resulting in the temporary deprioritization of the smart display project.

What Was the Original Launch Schedule?

Originally, Apple targeted a March 2025 release. Then the internal goal shifted to April. Eventually, the best-case scenario became “sometime around the iPhone 17 launch.” Now? It’s possibly off the roadmap until 2026.

Gurman’s latest reporting suggests this isn’t just a delay; it’s a major setback. Apple may need to wait until its new Siri experience is fully operational before rolling out any product that relies on it.

Is the Product Cancelled?

Image credit: Tristan Bowersox/Flickr

Not yet. But it’s at risk of cancellation.

Apple hasn’t scrapped the smart home hub entirely yet. But the longer the delay, the more likely it is that the current version gets shelved or rebooted into something else. Remember the AirPower mat? Apple has walked away from hardware projects before when the tech didn’t meet its standards.

That said, there’s still interest inside Apple. Gurman reports that the company sees this smart display as a stepping stone to something more advanced, possibly with robotic features and deeper Apple Intelligence integration.

But realistically, the only version that had a shot at mass-market appeal was the entry-level one, and that’s the one we might not see for another year and a half.

Will This Actually Impact You?

If you already live in the Apple ecosystem (iPhone, HomePod, HomeKit accessories) a smart home hub from Apple makes total sense. It would be the one device to tie everything together in a more visual, always-on way.

But in terms of revenue? It’s a niche product. Even if Apple released it this year, it wouldn’t move the needle the way iPhones or Macs do. It’s a nice-to-have, not a must-have.

So if you’re deep in the Apple ecosystem and were planning to get one, this is frustrating. If not? You probably didn’t even know Apple was making one.

Will It Be Worth the Wait?

Whether it’s worth the wait depends on two key factors: if Apple can significantly improve Siri—currently lacking in context awareness, handling multi-step commands, and engaging in natural conversation—and if the final product proves genuinely useful. Right now, Apple Intelligence aims to address Siri’s shortcomings, but it’s far from ready.

Additionally, if the device ends up being just a sleek $300 digital photo frame limited to a few Apple services, it won’t add much value. However, if Apple gets both elements right, it could revolutionize the smart home experience; otherwise, it risks becoming another polished yet limited-use product, like the original HomePod.