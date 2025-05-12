Will iPhone 11 get iOS 19?

iPhone 11 has been one of the most popular iPhone models, with millions still using the device. If you’ve been wondering whether your iPhone 11 will get the upcoming iOS 19 update, the answer is yes. Despite being over five years old, the device is reportedly compatible with iOS 19.

But there’s a catch. iPhone 11 users won’t get access to advanced features, particularly AI, which will be exclusive to newer models, namely iPhone 15 Pro and beyond. That said, it will still receive the core iOS 19 improvements, including new features, system refinements, and a full redesign.

When Will I Get iOS 19 on iPhone 11?

Apple is gearing up to unveil iOS 19 at WWDC 2025, scheduled for June 9. Following the announcement, a developer beta will be released immediately, with a public beta expected in July 2025.

However, the official release is scheduled to arrive in mid-to-late September 2025, alongside the launch of the iPhone 17 series. iPhone 11 users will then be able to update once the rollout begins.

What’s New in iOS 19?

As per reports, iOS 19 will bring a significant overhaul, including a redesigned UI and an all-new Camera app inspired by VisionOS. This means a cleaner, more minimalistic interface and new swipe-up options for detailed controls.

Siri will also get smarter with advanced large language models (LLMs) to become more conversational and handy. However, these AI features will likely be limited to newer models equipped with the A17 Pro or later.

Other updates include better battery management, possibly with a new “Low Power Mode Plus” to further extend battery life. Users may also get an updated Apple CarPlay 2.0 offering more customization and a refined interface.

While these updates sound exciting, it’s important to mention that older devices like the iPhone 11 could experience performance slowdowns or battery strain post-update.

Expected iOS 19 Supported Devices

As per the latest reports, iOS 19 will be compatible with the following models: