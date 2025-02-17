Will iPhone SE 4 Support Apple Intelligence? Here’s What to Expect

For years, Apple’s budget iPhone models have lagged behind in features, typically borrowing older designs and features from past flagships. But the rumored iPhone SE 4, which might end up being called iPhone 16E, might narrow the gap between Apple’s budget models and flagships – by bringing Apple Intelligence to an entry-level iPhone.

The biggest upgrade in this new model is the A18 chip, the same processor used in the iPhone 16 lineup. The inclusion of the company’s latest chip means the upcoming iPhone SE 4 is likely to support Apple Intelligence.

The inclusion of Apple Intelligence means enabling AI-powered tools like on-device Siri improvements, writing tools, and Genmoji. However, we have yet to see if all the Apple Intelligence features will be available on the budget model or if some of them will remain reserved for flagships.

Apple Intelligence is currently available on the iPhone 15 Pro and all iPhone 16 models, but bringing it to a budget iPhone would mark the first time AI features are included in Apple’s lower-cost lineup.

The next budget iPhone is expected to bring major upgrades, including a 6.1-inch OLED display, replacing the previous LCD panel for improved contrast and efficiency. Face ID will likely replace Touch ID, marking a shift to an all-screen design.

The rear camera is expected to be a single 48MP sensor, a major jump from the previous 12MP lens, promising sharper images and better low-light performance. The addition of an Action button, previously seen on the iPhone 15 Pro, means that we’ll finally see an all-screen budget device from Apple.

Apple is set to announce the device on February 19, with pre-orders likely following soon after.