Will iPhone XR get iOS 19?

Apple is all set to unveil its next-generation iPhone operating system, iOS 19, at the annual WWDC event on June 9. According to current rumors and leaks, not all iPhone models will be eligible for the upgrade. Notably, the iPhone XR won’t get iOS 19 because its older chipset doesn’t meet the compatibility requirements of the upcoming software. Read on for more details and explore the full list of supported models.

Why is iOS 19 Unsupported on iPhone XR?

According to MacRumors, a reliable source on X (formerly Twitter) revealed that the upcoming iOS 19 will drop support for the A12 Bionic chip. As a result, it won’t be available on iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, all of which are powered by the A12 chipset. That means Apple’s upcoming iPhone operating system will be compatible only with the iPhone 11 and newer models.

However, this shift isn’t just about age. Apple is planning to take Apple Intelligence to the next level with the upcoming software updates. iOS 19 will likely introduce deeper integration of AI-powered features and a more unified interface across Apple devices. These new capabilities will require more processing power and memory than the A12 can deliver. The iPhone 11 and later, powered by the A13 Bionic chip or newer, are better equipped to meet the performance demands of Apple’s next-generation AI features.

It might sound disappointing to iPhone XR users, but this move aligns with Apple’s typical pattern of providing software support for around five to six years. Since the iPhone XR (along with iPhone XS and XS Max) was released in 2018, its update window will see a natural end in 2025.

At the moment, we don’t expect iOS 19 to drop support for any additional devices.

Expected iOS 19 Supported Devices List

According to current rumors, iOS 19 will be compatible with the following devices:

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)

All the models of the iPhone 17 lineup will arrive with iOS 19 out of the box.