Will the Apple Watch Ultra 3 get Apple Intelligence? That is the million-dollar question at the moment. With the Ultra being a staple of the Apple Watch lineup and Apple making a major push for Apple Intelligence, it would seem like a no-brainer that the company would give one of its hottest-selling products one of its hottest features. Unfortunately, this may not be the case.

Ultra Apple Intelligence?

Considering there was no new Apple Watch Ultra release in 2024, no doubt many Apple fans are already scouring the internet to see what the rumor mill churns out about the next release. Like virtually any new Apple Watch release, there are definitely certain features users can expect: a brighter and more efficient display, new health features and metrics (including the possibility of hypertension detection), 5G connectivity, and a brand-new processor. However, it’s the chip that’s going to determine whether or not the Apple Watch Ultra will get Apple Intelligence.

Photo Credit: Apple

While it is highly likely that the Apple Watch Ultra will receive an upgraded processor, exactly what this chip will be remains to be seen. Right now, many expect the next-generation Ultra to sport the S10 chip. However, some are clamoring that Apple may release the S11 chip as a surprise. Despite the possibility of a new processor, many still feel that full-blown Apple Intelligence is unlikely.

New Chip, New Power, Possible New Intelligence

While there are small rumors that Apple will announce a new S11 chip for the Apple Watch Ultra, the likelihood of Apple Intelligence arriving to the Ultra is currently low. Apple Intelligence requires a lot of processing power, which also consumes a significant amount of battery. Essentially, Apple would likely need to sacrifice battery life and CPU power to bring Apple Intelligence to the Watch, and that likely isn’t a worthwhile trade-off at the moment.

Photo Credit: Apple

As noted by Apple Insider, it is more likely that users will get certain Apple Intelligence features when they link their Apple Watch to their iPhone. This would include reduced interruptions and summary notifications, which already work with Apple Watch, iPhone and Apple Intelligence.

Of course, this is Apple we’re talking about, so there may still be a few surprises in store. While I wouldn’t expect anyone to hold their breath, there’s still the possibility that Apple will flip the script.

Naturally, we here at TMO will keep you updated with all the latest Apple news.