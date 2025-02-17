Will the iPhone 16E Be the Best-Selling Budget iPhone Ever?

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16E (or SE, depending on how they decide to call it), expected to be announced on February 19, could be the company’s most popular budget offering yet. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple could ship 12 million units in the first half of 2025 and 10 million more in the second half, surpassing previous iPhone SE models in annual sales.

A major reason for this expected success is the significant upgrade in design and hardware. The new device is rumored to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, replacing the smaller LCD screen found in past SE models.

The Home button and Touch ID are likely gone, making way for Face ID and a USB-C port, aligning the budget iPhone more closely with Apple’s flagship models. The device is also expected to be powered by the A18 chip, bringing flagship-level performance to a lower price tier.

Beyond hardware, another factor that could drive strong sales is Apple Intelligence. Unlike past budget models, this new iPhone is expected to support Apple’s AI-powered features, thanks to the latest chip and an expected 8GB of RAM. This could make it the most capable and future-proof budget iPhone Apple has ever released.

One potential hurdle is Apple’s decision to use its own 5G modem instead of Qualcomm’s. While this could reduce Apple’s dependence on third-party suppliers, it might also spark legal disputes over patent licensing.

With a more modern design, upgraded internals, and AI capabilities, the iPhone 16E (SE) could easily become Apple’s best-selling affordable model yet.