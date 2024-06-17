Will You Be Able to Opt Out of AI Features on Your iPhone?

With the latest announced iOS 18 for iPhones, users sparked a discussion about privacy and control over AI features in our devices. Several users expressed their concerns about their data being shared with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, newly introduced in iOS 18, which also now has a Game Mode, and questioned the ability to opt out of such data sharing in the future.

This raises a crucial question: as AI becomes increasingly integrated into our smartphones and other devices, will users have a say in how their data is used?

We want our readers to know that AI is already present in our devices, be it iPhones or Androids. From facial recognition and photo enhancement to music suggestions and even identifying objects in pictures, AI has been playing a significant role in our user experience for quite some time now.

However, the point of contention here is user control over data sharing with specific third-party AI features, like ChatGPT in Siri 2.0. Unlike some built-in AI functionalities that prioritize on-device processing and user privacy, features like ChatGPT might require user consent for data sharing to function fully.

It is also challenging to find a modern smartphone entirely devoid of AI. These features have become deeply ingrained in how our devices operate.

The users’ clarification focuses on the concern – it’s not about disabling all AI but rather having the option to control data flow when it comes to specific third-party integrations.

The fact that Apple isn’t paying anything to OpenAI makes some people strongly believe that Apple will definitely share their data. There is no other way this deal can happen for free, even after Apple has talked about it multiple times. Sources say that Apple is not paying OpenAI in money but in exposure to its more than 1 billion devices globally.

Overall, users deserve clear information on how their data is used and the ability to opt out of features that raise privacy concerns. We will try to keep our readers informed if there is a way to opt out of such a setting in iOS 18. Our team is constantly looking for new changes and functionalities.