Wistron Increasing iPhone Production in India

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
Under a minute read
| News

iPhone assembler Wistron is set to increase its production of Apple’s smartphone in India. Output will be ramped up at a third plant in the country, now that an initial trial period has ended (via Digitimes).

Apple India

Wistron and Foxconn Up India iPhone Production

The firm’s chairman, Simon Lin, said that the new plant had been constructed faster than expected. It will significantly increase Wistron’s iPhone output in India. The company already builds the iPhone SE and iPhone 6S in two other plants in Bengaluru. Those devices are distributed for sale domestically.

Furthermore, Apple is understood to have expanded iPhone production in India with another assembler, Foxconn. It has begun producing the iPhone XR in the country.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of