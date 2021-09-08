New kids offering Wolfboy and the Everything Factory will premiere on September 24, Apple TV+ announced Wednesday. Furthermore, Rolling With Otis and Puppy Place are also set to join the platform’s kids and families slate this fall.

‘Wolfboy and the Everything Factory’ Premiering September 24 on Apple TV+

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory is inspired by the work of visual artist Toff “Wirrow” Mazery and co-created by Emmy winners Edward Jesse (Create Together) and Michael Ryan (All Hail King Julien, Kung Fu Panda). There will be 10 episodes on Apple TV+, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, star of Mr. Corman, is an executive producer.

The show tells the story of Wolfboy, who is voiced by newcomer Kassian Akhtar. In the middle of the earth, he discovers a collection of fantastical beings called Sprytes who create things for the natural world on the surface in their Everything Factory. He learns not only that by working together his wild imagination can come to life, but that he has a key role in the battle between creation and destruction.

Other voice actors in the series include Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit), Lilly Williams, Cristina Milizia (DC Superhero Girls), and Mr. Gordon-Levitt.

Apple TV+ shared a trailer for the show:

Get Rolling With Otis and Puppy Place

Get Rolling With Otis is based on the Penguin Random House book series by Loren Long. It will premier on Apple TV+ on October 8. Otis is a tractor living with a desire to help his friends living with him on Long Hill Dairy Farm.

Puppy Place is also based on a series of books, this time from Scholastic. Siblings Charles and Lizzie Peterson foster puppies, discovering what makes each special before they go to their forever homes. It is an eight-episode, live-action show, and will premier on October 15. Riley Looc and Brooklynn MacKinizie play the brother and sister duo.

