Woman Sues Apple After MagSafe Adapter Exploded in her Face

Penny Manzi is suing Apple after her MagSafe adapter sparked and started a flash fire, which engulfed her face and skull in flames (via The Register).

MagUnsafe

In her complaint, filed Wednesday [PDF], Ms. Manzi said the defective adapter ignited the oxygen in the mask she wore for her chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, asthma, and emphysema.

The complaint also alleged that Apple knew its adapter was defective, and was “prone to fraying, sparking, melting, and overheating through an extended warranty program in which customers who had “seen a spark” were advised they could receive a free replacement.”

