The Apple Women’s Health Study team at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health released preliminary results on Tuesday. It’s based on 10,000 participants across a range of ages and races.

The study, done through the Research app, focuses on women and menstrual symptoms. Symptoms that are tracked include abdominal cramps, bloating, and tiredness, all of which were experienced by more than 60 percent of participants who logged symptoms.

More than half of the participants who logged symptoms reported acne and headaches. Some less widely recognized symptoms, like diarrhea and sleep changes, were tracked by 37% of participants logging symptoms.

