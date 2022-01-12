Wordle Clones Removed From App Store

The online game Wordle has been causing quite a buzz recently. Indeed, it’s become so popular that some clones appeared in the App Store. However, they have now largely been removed, according to Polygon.

Copycat Wordle Games Removed From App Store

While some obvious copycats do apparently remain, those that actually use the ‘Wordle’ in the title have mostly been booted out. Those that remain include games that were released a number of years ago. Interestingly, Apple had not officially explained why some apps have been removed, or what App Store rule they broke. The real Wordle, which asks you to guess one word a day in six tries, is only available via the web.