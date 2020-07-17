World Emoji Day 2020: Emojis Coming to iOS This Year

July 17 is World Emoji Day and Apple shared a preview of upcoming emojis coming to iOS this year with Emojipedia.

World Emoji Day 2020

These emojis were approved by Unicode as part of Emoji 13.0 announced in January. Here are some of them arriving to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS this year:

iOS 14 will also add new options for Memojis to add new headwear and colored face masks. We can expect to see these new emojis in a point release of the operating systems like iOS 14.1 or iOS 14.2.