Monday marked World Water Day, and Apple used the opportunity to restate its commitment to improving the “efficient and safe” use of water resources. It also unveiled more about its partnership with the International Alliance for Sustainable Water Management (IASWM), which started in 2018.

Apple Shows Supply Chain Progress on World Water Day

AppleInsider spotted and translated a statement issued via Apple’s Chinese press office. It revealed that Apple has focussed on getting Chinese supply chain partners certified by the IASW. Although it’s not totally clear due to the translation, it looks three affiliates were certified in 2019, and five in 2020.

Xu Yu, Regional Program Director for Asia Pacific, Sustainable Water Management Alliance, commented:

We are pleased to see more and more Apple supply chain companies participating in our certification programs, which highlights the impact and strength of our partnership with Apple to promote first-class water resources management. Real water resources management requires collaboration and leadership. Apple’s constantly improving standards for itself and supply chain businesses set an example for the entire industry.

Ge Yue, vice president of Apple and managing director of Greater China, commented:

We firmly believe in the power of lead by example and strive to inspire enterprises in China and beyond to push their supply chains into water resources management,” We would like to congratulate the supply chain enterprises that have recently been certified by the International Alliance for Sustainable Water Management, but we will never stop there. Together, we will continue to work together to create a new positive impact in the communities we operate to protect more of this valuable shared resource.”

[How Apple is Using its US$4.7 Billion Green Bond Investment]