It’s still hard for many to see friends and family, meaning there will be lots of people who cannot see their mom this Mother’s Day. To try and help people celebrate virtually, Zynga is offering in-game events via Words With Friends and Farmville.

In-Game Mother’s Day Events from Farmville and Words With Friends

Starting Tuesday and running through May 9, the Words With Friends Weekly Challenge will recognize the sacrifices and accomplishments of maternal figures. Players completing the challenge will earn the Mother’s Bouquet Badge. Then, from May 10 through 16 there will be the Monumental Matriarchs Solo Challenge in which characters are inspired by famous mothers from history. This 10-rung challenge includes characters based on Abigail Adams and Indira Gandhi.

FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape is running a “Happy Mother’s Day!” quest will from May 6 through 10. The premise is that Talia wants players to help her organize a gardening surprise party for her mother, Kaya. Players earn a floral trellis bench (shown above) at the end of the quest from which they can enjoy the rest of the event.