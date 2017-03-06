WWDC 2017 Student Scholarships Open on March 27

Applications for 2017’s Worldwide Developer Conference student scholarships opens on Monday, March 27th. Apple offers WWDC scholarships for students coding apps for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, and travel assistance is available for qualifying applicants, too.

Scholarships are open to students 13 and older who are paid or free members of Apple’s Developer Program. They must also be enrolled part-time or full-time in a course of study, or be a member or alumni of a STEM organization.

Applicants must submit what Apple is calling a “visually interactive scene” created in Swift Playground on the Mac or iPad, along with a description of the project.

The deadline for submitting scholarship applications is 5PM eastern time on Wednesday, April 5th.

WWDC is Apple’s annual conference where iOS and macOS developers get a glimpse at the company’s roadmap for the year, and get face time with the engineers creating Apple’s operating systems and other software. The event runs from June 5th though June 9th in San Jose. This year, Apple is expected to preview iOS 11 along with macOS 10.13, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11.

You can learn more about applying for this year’s WWDC student scholarships at Apple’s developer website.