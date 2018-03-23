Developers: Apple is Notifying WWDC 2018 Lottery Ticket Winners

Now that the window has closed for developers to toss their hat in the ring in hopes of scoring Worldwide Developer Conference 2018 passes has closed, notifications are heading out. Developers who scored tickets are getting email notifications and their credit cards are being charged US$1,599 for their pass.

Worldwide Developer Conference is Apple’s annual conference for macOS, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS developers. The week-long event gives third-party developers the chance to see the company’s operating system road map for the coming year and meet face to face with Apple’s own engineers.

The event is scheduled to run June 4th through June 8th at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. The keynote kicking off the event is typically broadcast live, but all other sessions and presentations are for developers only.

If you didn’t land a WWDC pass, there’s still plenty for developers that week in San Jose. AltConf is already talking about their conference, and others are coming soon.