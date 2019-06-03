WWDC 2019: It’s Here! The New Mac Pro Has Arrived

Apple revealed the new Mac Pro at WWDC 2019. The long-awaited upgrade to the device is a bit of beast.

Powerful and Expandable

The Mac Pro is, according to Apple, the most powerful Mac ever. The baseline version comes with an 8-core Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, Radeon Pro 580X, 256 SSD. It can be expanded to have up to a staggering 28 cores.

Logic and Final Cut

The device is designed to be a studio essential for composers, music producers, and filmmakers. Composers can run up to 1000 audio tracks in Logic Pro X. Meanwhile, filmmakers can run three streams of 8k footage or 12 4K streams.

Pro Display for New Mac Pro

Apple also revealed a new pro display to go with the new computer. It is called the Pro Display XDR.

The new Mac Pro is going to start at $5999. The Pro Display XDR is going to be $4999, or $5999 for the Nano Texture version. Both will be available in the fall.