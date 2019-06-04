WWDC 2019: New Developer Tools Announced

Apple announced new tools for developers at WWDC Monday. They said makes it easier for developers to produce powerful new apps.

New Developer Tools

Apple announced SwifUI, a development framework for building user interfaces. It also launched ARKit 3, RealityKit, Reality Composer. These more advanced tools are designed to help users create AR experiences. Apple said that its new tools and API make it simpler to bring iPad Apps to the Mac. It also updated Core ML and Create ML. This makes it possible to work with more powerful on-device machine learning app.s

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering said: “The new app development technologies unveiled today make app development faster, easier and more fun for developers, and represent the future of app creation across all Apple platforms. SwiftUI truly transforms user interface creation by automating large portions of the process and providing real-time previews of how UI code looks and behaves in-app. We think developers are going to love it.”