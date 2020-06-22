WWDC 2020: Maps to Include Cycling Routes

Apple Maps is set to get cycling directions in iOS 14. A more intelligent version of the navigation tool U.S. is also set to come to the UK, Ireland, and Canada.

Map to Help Users Travel in Cleaner, Greener, Manner

With more people trying to travel on bikes and avoiding public transport, Apple is set to incorporate cycling directions into Maps, but it appears it will only be available in a few cities. These features will also be supported by Apple Watch.

Electric vehicle routing is also going to be introduced in iOS 14, The idea is to help users travel in a greener, cleaner manner.