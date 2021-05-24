Apple announced the timetable for the all-online WWDC 2021 on Monday. The keynote will take place at 10 am P.D.T on June 7, with the Platforms State of the Union following at 2pm PDT that same day.

Lab Sessions and Special Events at WWDC 2021

New this year, is Pavilions. It is a feature within the Apple Developer app intended to help developers explore relevant sessions, labs, and special activities on certain topics. It means attendees can organize their time around specific areas whether it be SwiftUI, Developer Tools, or Accessibility & Inclusion.

While the keynote and the Platforms State of the Union grab most of the attention there other events and things of interest with noting in the diary. For instance, the Apple Design Awards will take place on June 10, 2 p.m. PDT. As ever there will be in-depth session and one-on-one labs throughout WWDC 2021. There will also be special events. These include sessions and lab consultations with Apple engineers and designers, as well as coding and design challenges, guest speakers, and other activities aimed at celebrating the developer community. Furthermore, the Swift Student Award winners will be announced on June 1.