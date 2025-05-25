WWDC 2025: Apple Introduces Solarium With Major OS Design Shift

Apple is planning the most significant overhaul of its operating systems since the launch of iOS 7 in 2013. At the center of next month’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be a new interface called “Solarium,” which will bring a more unified and modern look across iOS, macOS, iPadOS, tvOS, watchOS, and visionOS.

According to Bloomberg, the design takes cues from visionOS and aims to create consistency across Apple’s platforms. The updated software will reflect a slicker aesthetic, with interface elements that align more closely across devices.

While iOS 7 introduced bright colors and flat icons, Solarium is expected to streamline functionality while refining visual appeal. This design push reflects Apple’s effort to hold user attention as the broader tech world pivots toward AI-first experiences. Instead of abandoning its OS tradition, Apple is making it more elegant.

Design Leads the Show, While AI Lags Behind

At WWDC, Apple will keep the spotlight on operating system design rather than artificial intelligence breakthroughs. The most notable AI announcement will be the opening of Apple’s internal large language models to third-party developers. This move could lead to a wave of new App Store experiences built on Apple’s own generative AI technology. Still, these enhancements remain modest compared to the sweeping AI advancements shown by Google and Microsoft.

The company will introduce AI-powered battery management tools and health features, as well as a partnership between Siri and Google’s Gemini. However, Apple’s AI remains an assistive layer, not the centerpiece. As Bloomberg notes, this approach highlights Apple’s current struggle to match the pace set by its rivals in the AI space.

The Pressure Mounts from Ive and OpenAI

The need for reinvention has become more urgent after a high-profile deal in which OpenAI acquired Apple design chief Jony Ive’s startup for $6.5 billion. Ive will lead hardware design at OpenAI, working on devices that prioritize AI interaction over traditional screens. His departure and new role mark a symbolic blow to Apple, which once defined the edge of consumer tech innovation through his work.

Apple’s leadership has acknowledged the challenge. In testimony during the U.S. government’s antitrust case against Google, services chief Eddy Cue warned that no company can rely on its past. “You have to earn it in technology every day,” he said. Apple disrupted the iPod with the iPhone, but now it risks waiting too long to make a similar leap.

Despite plans for smart glasses in 2026 and an AI-powered tabletop robot in development, the company hasn’t presented a clear successor to the iPhone. Apple still dominates hardware sales, yet the innovation gap is growing. Apple’s rivals are not standing still, and its window to lead the next era of computing is narrowing.

With WWDC 2025, Apple hopes a bold design refresh will remind users of its strengths. But design alone won’t secure its future. A true leap forward will require deeper moves into AI and a willingness to disrupt its legacy before someone else does.