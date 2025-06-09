WWDC 2025 Start Time: When and Where to Watch Apple’s Event in Your Time Zone

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off on June 9 at 10:00 a.m. PDT, and we’ve listed the exact start time for major time zones around the world. Whether you’re watching from the U.S., Europe, or Asia, here’s when and where to stream WWDC 2025 live.

What Time is Apple WWDC 2025?

WWDC starts June 9 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (PDT). Here’s what that looks like for other popular time zones:

Eastern Time (ET): June 9, 1:00 p.m.

Central Time (CT): June 9, 12:00 p.m.

Mountain Time (MT): June 9, 11:00 a.m.

British Summer Time (BST): June 9, 6:00 p.m.

Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 9, 7:00 p.m.

Indian Standard Time (IST): June 9, 10:30 p.m.

Japan Standard Time (JST): June 10, 2:00 a.m.

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): June 10, 5:00 a.m.

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 10, 3:00 a.m.

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST): June 10, 2:00 a.m.

China Standard Time (CST): June 10, 1:00 a.m.

Moscow Standard Time (MSK): 8:00 p.m.

Where Can I Watch WWDC 2025?

The easiest places to view WWDC 2025 are either at apple.com, through the Apple TV app, or through the Apple YouTube channel. Note that you may experience some lag while watching it through the company’s YouTube channel.

While many are expecting this year’s event to be a bit more low-key than previous years, some recent rumors suggest some major changes to how Apple brands its operating systems, along with the potential for some big news about Apple Intelligence. You can see the full schedule of events right here.

Be sure to follow along with The Mac Observer for more news about WWDC 2025.