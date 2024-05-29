WWDC 24 Schedule Highlights: Keynote, Labs, and More

Apple is preparing for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. WWDC 2024 is set to kick off on June 10 and will start with the main keynote, followed by developer sessions, labs, and more. This highly anticipated annual event will take place both virtually and at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

The keynote, scheduled for June 10 at 10 AM PDT, will be the highlight of WWDC 2024. Apple will likely unveil the latest versions of its software, including iOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18. Attendees and viewers can look forward to announcements of new features, and software updates, although we don’t expect new hardware.

Event Schedule

WWDC 2024 will feature a packed schedule of sessions, labs, and events designed for developers and enthusiasts. Here are some key events to look out for:

Platforms State of the Union: June 10 at 1 PM PT. Following the keynote, Platforms State of the Union will provide a deeper dive into the new technologies, features, and tools for Apple developers.

June 10 at 1 PM PT. Following the keynote, Platforms State of the Union will provide a deeper dive into the new technologies, features, and tools for Apple developers. Developer Sessions: These sessions will cover a wide range of topics, offering insights into the latest tools, APIs, and frameworks.

These sessions will cover a wide range of topics, offering insights into the latest tools, APIs, and frameworks. Apple Design Awards: A prestigious award recognizing excellence in app and game design across various categories.

A prestigious award recognizing excellence in app and game design across various categories. Labs and Guides: Throughout the week, Apple engineers will host labs and one-on-one consultations to help developers troubleshoot issues and optimize their apps.

How to Participate

WWDC 2024 will be accessible to all registered developers through the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website. Additionally, Apple will stream the event on apple.com, so people worldwide can join in

For more details on the event schedule and how to make the most of WWDC 2024, visit the official Apple Developer website.

Stay tuned for updates as we will cover all the major announcements and highlights from WWDC 2024